Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 34,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 438,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

