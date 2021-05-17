Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Up 7.4%

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 34,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 438,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

FMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit