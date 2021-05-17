Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $229.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

