Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $154.51 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $154,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

