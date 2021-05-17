Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.24% of LPL Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,742 shares of company stock worth $24,900,091. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $149.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

