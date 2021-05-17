Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,684 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $258.56 and a 52-week high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

