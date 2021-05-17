Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,208. Franchise Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

