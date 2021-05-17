Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

