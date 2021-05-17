Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Sells $166,250.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BEN opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after buying an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.