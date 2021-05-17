Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$10.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freehold Royalties traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.31, with a volume of 250501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -175.00%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

