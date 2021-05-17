Freicoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freicoin Coin Trading

