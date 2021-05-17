FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRP. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target for the company.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP opened at GBX 124.45 ($1.63) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.53. The company has a market capitalization of £302.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.86. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.