Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $16.90 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.59.
Shares of FNKO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Funko has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Funko by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
