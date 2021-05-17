Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $16.90 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Funko has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Funko by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

