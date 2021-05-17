Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.95

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 37817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 109,082 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 137,589 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
