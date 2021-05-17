Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.95

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 37817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 in the last three months. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 109,082 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 137,589 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

