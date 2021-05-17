Futu (FUTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Futu stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. Futu has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.54 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

