FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Raised by Analyst

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

