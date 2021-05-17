FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Issued By Cormark

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Foran Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FOM opened at C$1.74 on Monday. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$306.80 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

