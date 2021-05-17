Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell Sells 15,000 Shares

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.48, for a total transaction of C$22,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,800 shares in the company, valued at C$243,904.

Gordon Fretwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00.

Shares of TSE:GAU traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.