GAPS Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $224.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,060.08 or 1.00059348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00195155 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004609 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

