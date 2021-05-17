Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Sells $357,488.58 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IT opened at $231.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $6,695,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Gartner by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

