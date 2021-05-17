Gates Industrial (GTES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $24.00.

5/11/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00.

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/19/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/12/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

