Geeq Trading Down 31.1% Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $529,470.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.21 or 0.01251690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00062500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00114464 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

