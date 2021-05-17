Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNSS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.78. 108,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,314. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $194.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Genasys by 663.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genasys by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

