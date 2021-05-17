Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,118 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Generac were worth $196,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $300.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

