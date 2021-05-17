Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Trading 23.1% Higher

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) traded up 23.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMALY)

Genting Malaysia Berhad engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

