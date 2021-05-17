Glassman Wealth Services Buys 127 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

NYSE BA opened at $228.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.78 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

