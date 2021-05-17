Glassman Wealth Services Buys 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $326.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $218.33 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

