Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

