Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $382.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $258.56 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

