Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 120 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of PRU opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.83 and a 12 month high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

