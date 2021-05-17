Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $31,601,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $276,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $231,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $157.15 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $81.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

