Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.18). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 241,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,190. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

