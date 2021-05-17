GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,539. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit