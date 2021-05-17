GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 575,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 220,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,539. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

