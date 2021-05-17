Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.64. 1,335,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

GNOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

