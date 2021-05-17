Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 24,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 73,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBRG)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

