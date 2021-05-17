Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$87.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$79.45. 122,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,547. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.79. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$64.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.