Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $316.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total value of $4,281,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,906 shares in the company, valued at $132,694,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $45,457,784. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.