Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

