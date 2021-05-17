Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $371.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

