Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.89

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$36.89 and last traded at C$36.84, with a volume of 192969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.85.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. In the last quarter, insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.