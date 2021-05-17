Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Grubhub by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Grubhub by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

