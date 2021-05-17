Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

