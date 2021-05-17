Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

The Middleby stock opened at $174.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

