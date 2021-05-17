GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.04 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 81.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

