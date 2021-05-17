GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.35 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

