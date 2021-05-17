GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $19.14 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

