GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSX shares. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at $132,132,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,822 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after buying an additional 1,101,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

