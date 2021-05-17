Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.76

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 1163616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $206,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit