Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $91.76

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.76 and last traded at $92.05, with a volume of 1163616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $206,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

