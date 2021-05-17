Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $355,717.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $355,717.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00665303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 544,140,994 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

