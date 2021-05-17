Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

