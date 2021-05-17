Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 941,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,641. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.